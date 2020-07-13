Five Sailors Remain in Hospital as Firefighters Battle Blaze Aboard US Warship - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Five sailors remain in hospital after 21 were people injured in a blaze that erupted aboard the assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at a naval base in the US city of San Diego, the Navy said in a statement on Monday.

"As of 6:49 a.m. firefighting teams continue operations continue on board USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) in addition to aerial firefighting operations that commenced via helicopter water bucket at 1:30 a.m. PST with two helicopters from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron THREE," the Navy said. "There are 5 Sailors admitted to local hospitals for observation. All are in stable condition."

Two helicopters are involved in ongoing aerial firefighting operations aboard the ship, the Navy said.

The Navy said earlier that 17 sailors and four civilians were being treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the incident.

San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell told CNN's Erica Hill on Sunday afternoon that USS Bonhomme Richard could continue to burn for days, "down to the water line." According to Stowell, an explosion occurred on the warship as the personnel were being evacuated.

According to the Navy's statement, the explosion occurred because of rising temperatures and pressure caused by the fire, but the exact cause of the blast remains unknown. The fire started at around 8:30 a.m. local time (15:30 GMT) on Sunday.

A total of 160 sailors were aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard, which was going through a routine maintenance cycle when the fire started. The ship's total crew size is around 1,000. The Naval Surface Forces said that all sailors present on board on Sunday have been evacuated and are accounted for.