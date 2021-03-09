Five School Students Injured as Homemade Explosive Detonates in Classroom -Michigan Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) At least five high school students and one teacher were injured in Michigan's Newaygo when a 16-year-old detonated a homemade explosive device at school, local police said.

"On 3/08/2021 at 8:52 AM [13:52 GMT] Newaygo Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Newaygo High School for an explosion inside a classroom. Preliminary investigation has determined that a 16-year-old student accidentally detonated a homemade explosive device he brought to the school. The device detonated in the classroom, injuring the 16-year-old and four additional classmates," police said in a statement.

The school was evacuated and all Newaygo County Schools went into lockdown until all threats were cleared.

"The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital for moderate-severe injuries while four others went to the hospital by their parents for minor injuries. The classroom teacher also sought treatment at the hospital," police said.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrived on the scene. The exact circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Michigan State Police Spl./Lt. Michelle Robinson said during a Monday press conference that the student did not have any malicious intent and that the detonation of the explosive was an accident.