Five Servicemen Injured in Simulation Ammunition Round Explosion in Northwest Russia

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Five servicemen received minor injuries in the explosion of simulated ammunition at a military base in northwest Russia's Murmansk Region, a regional emergency service source told Sputnik.

"Five servicemen received minor injuries as a result of violation of safety requirements and the subsequent explosion of a simulated ammunition round during scheduled exercises at a military base in the Pechenga district of the Murmansk Region," the source said.