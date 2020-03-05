UrduPoint.com
Five Servicemen Injured In Simulation Ammunition Round Explosion In Northwest Russia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:40 AM

Five Servicemen Injured in Simulation Ammunition Round Explosion in Northwest Russia

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Five servicemen received minor injuries in the explosion of simulated ammunition at a military base in northwest Russia's Murmansk Region, a regional emergency service source told Sputnik.

"Five servicemen received minor injuries as a result of violation of safety requirements and the subsequent explosion of a simulated ammunition round during scheduled exercises at a military base in the Pechenga district of the Murmansk Region," the source said.

