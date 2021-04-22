Five Servicemen Killed in Armed Attack in Northern Burkina Faso - Source

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) At least five soldiers have been killed and three others were injured during an armed attack in northern Burkina Faso, an informed source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the source, unidentified gunmen on motorcycles ambushed passing military vehicles.

Burkina Faso, a Western African nation located in the Sahel region, is notorious for being a hotbed of terrorism. The national armed forces are engaged in several initiatives to root out militants from the region.