MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Separatists fighting for the independence of Ambazonia, an English-speaking breakaway region in northwestern Cameroon, say that they have killed at least five government troops and injured many others in the country's West Region, the Cameroon News Agency reported on Friday.

Ambazonia fighters, who call themselves The Marines of Bambalang and operate in the neighboring Northwest Region's Ngo-Ketunjia department, released a video early on Friday showing more than 10 weapons, including chain cutters and MAG4 fire alarm panel, that are said to have been seized from a gendarmerie brigade in the West Region as a result of an ambush.

The attack is said to be in response to gendarmerie officers entering Ngo-Ketunjia and arresting three civilians on Thursday.

The fighters claimed they had followed the servicemen to take back the civilians.

According to CNA sources in the city of Bafoussam in the West Region, three injured government forces who survived the attack were brought back last night to receive urgent medical care.

The African country's defense ministry has yet to comment on the incident, the news agency added.

The incident marked the second biggest attack launched by The Marines of Bambalang. The previous one was conducted on March 7, 2020, when the fighters attacked another gendarmerie brigade in the West Region, accusing the government forces of torture and harassment of civilians in Ngo-Ketunjia.