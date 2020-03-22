Five Servicemen of Russian Northern Fleet Injured in Artillery Ammunition Blast - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Five Russian servicemen of Northern Fleet have injured as a result of an artillery ammunition blast which happened due to the violation of safety requirements during work, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"According to preliminary data, as a result of the violation of safety requirements during loading and unloading operations on the technical territory of the warehouse complex, artillery ammunition was blown up, which resulted in the injuries of five servicemen," the ministry said in a statement.

The Northern Fleet Command Commission is currently conducting an inspection. The victims were taken to a military hospital, where they received all the necessary medical care. There is no threat to their life.