UrduPoint.com

Five Ships Carrying Grain Leave Ukrainian Ports - Turkey's Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Five Ships Carrying Grain Leave Ukrainian Ports - Turkey's Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Five vessels with grain left the ports of Ukraine on Thursday morning in compliance with the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"In the early hours of today, five more ships loaded with grain left Ukraine. Shipments are being carried out in accordance with the plan, under control of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC)," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizers from Black Sea ports.

Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume the exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

On August 31, the JCC said that more than 1,5 million tonnes of grain and other food products had already left Ukraine.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Twitter Istanbul July August From Million

Recent Stories

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

19 minutes ago
 PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

25 minutes ago
 ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

45 minutes ago
 Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

2 hours ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Alliance FranÃ§aise of Lahore ( ..

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance FranÃ§aise of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates di ..

3 hours ago
 Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.