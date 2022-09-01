ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Five vessels with grain left the ports of Ukraine on Thursday morning in compliance with the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"In the early hours of today, five more ships loaded with grain left Ukraine. Shipments are being carried out in accordance with the plan, under control of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC)," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizers from Black Sea ports.

Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume the exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

On August 31, the JCC said that more than 1,5 million tonnes of grain and other food products had already left Ukraine.