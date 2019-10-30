UrduPoint.com
Five Soldiers Killed In Afghanistan's North In Clash With Taliban - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 03:43 PM

A police checkpoint has collapsed in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province after a clash between law enforcers and the Taliban militant group, in which five soldiers have been killed, Hayatullah Amiri, the head of Kunduz's Khanabad district, told Sputnik on Wednesday

"The district's Akhtar Tapi area [police] checkpoint collapsed last night during a fierce battle with the Taliban, five soldiers [were] killed and eight others soldiers the Taliban took to an unknown place," Amiri said.

According to Amiri, the attack was carried out by the Taliban's Red Group military unit. Militants seized weapons and equipment from the checkpoint, the official went on to say.

The Taliban assumed responsibility for the attack, saying that five soldiers were killed and eight others detained.

