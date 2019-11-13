Five officers from Yemeni's government forces were killed and eight others injured after the Houthi rebel movement targeted the Defense Ministry's interim headquarters in the northeastern Yemeni province of Marib in a rocket attack, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Five officers from Yemeni's government forces were killed and eight others injured after the Houthi rebel movement targeted the Defense Ministry's interim headquarters in the northeastern Yemeni province of Marib in a rocket attack , a Yemeni military source told Sputnik.

"The temporary headquarters of the Defense Ministry in the eastern military camp of Marib province was attacked by rockets, which were targeting the Joint Operations Building," the source said.

According to the source, the rocket attacks killed five officers, including a commander, and wounded eight others.

Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, has been fighting the Houthi movement for over four years now. The conflict in Yemen has been described by the United Nations as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with nearly 80 percent of the 24-million-strong population currently in need of aid and protection.