Five South Koreans, 1 Ghanaian Kidnapped In Gulf Of Guinea Released In Nigeria

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

Five South Koreans, 1 Ghanaian Kidnapped in Gulf of Guinea Released in Nigeria

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Five South Korean citizens who were abducted by an unknown armed group off the coast of Benin have been released, the Korean Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Unidentified persons attacked the Ghana-flagged Panofi Frontier on 24 July at sea about 111 kilometers off the southern coast of Benin and abducted six people, including one Ghanaian and five South Korean citizens from about 30 people on the ship.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the South Korean nationals are now sheltered in the EMbassy of Kazakhstan in Nigeria. The Ghanaian citizen who was kidnapped with them was also released and transferred to the care of the Ghanaian Embassy in Nigeria. The South Koreans will optionally be transported to Ghana as soon as a free flight becomes available.

More Stories From World

