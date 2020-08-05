UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Staffers Of Dutch Embassy Injured In Beirut Explosion - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Five Staffers of Dutch Embassy Injured in Beirut Explosion - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Five staffers of the Dutch Embassy in Lebanon were injured in the dramatic explosion in the port of Beirut, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said.

The massive explosion that hit the Lebanese capital on Tuesday has resulted in at least 78 fatalities and over 4,000 injuries, causing damage to half of the city buildings, according to the governor. Lebanese Red Cross Secretary General George Kettaneh said earlier in the day that the number of victims could reach 100.

According to Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the blast was caused by improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

"We are following the situation in #Beirut closely. Very sad to learn that five colleagues at the Dutch embassy are wounded," Blok wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday.

The Dutch foreign minister extended condolences to the relatives of the victims.

According to Dutch media reports, only one of all those wounded sustained serious injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Governor Twitter Beirut George Lebanon Media All Sad

Recent Stories

PM to address AJK Assembly today

3 minutes ago

Pakistan team is prepared for the first Test today

27 minutes ago

Nation observes Youm-e-Istehsal today

46 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 August 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

A paradise lost to war, politics and ideology:

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.