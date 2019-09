(@imziishan)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Five Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio, 33, has become Italy 's new foreign minister, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Wednesday.

In Conte's previous government, Di Mayo served as deputy prime minister, labor and economic development minister.