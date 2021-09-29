Five Sudanese Soldiers Killed in Counterterrorism Operation - Intelligence Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Five Sudanese soldiers were killed during an operation against suspected members of an Islamic State cell (IS, terrorist organization banned in Russia) in the capital of Khartoum, the country's intelligence agency said on Tuesday.

The intelligence agency said five officers were killed and one officer was wounded in a shootout during the raid. The government forces arrested 11 militants, while four others managed to escape during the shootout, according to the agency.

The arrested militants were reportedly foreigners, but the agency did not reveal any further details regarding their nationality.

Sudan has been struggling with growing unrest as parts of the country suffer from poverty and lack of basic social amenities, such as healthcare and education. The situation is exacerbated by tensions between the military and the civilians in the transitional government following a thwarted coup attempt in mid-September.

The Sudanese government said it believed the coup was organized by supporters of former President Omar Bashir, who was overthrown in a military coup in April of 2019 following mass protests over the deteriorating economic situation and declining living standards in the country.