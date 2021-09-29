UrduPoint.com

Five Sudanese Soldiers Killed In Counterterrorism Operation - Intelligence Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 01:10 AM

Five Sudanese Soldiers Killed in Counterterrorism Operation - Intelligence Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Five Sudanese soldiers were killed during an operation against suspected members of an Islamic State cell (IS, terrorist organization banned in Russia) in the capital of Khartoum, the country's intelligence agency said on Tuesday.

The intelligence agency said five officers were killed and one officer was wounded in a shootout during the raid. The government forces arrested 11 militants, while four others managed to escape during the shootout, according to the agency.

The arrested militants were reportedly foreigners, but the agency did not reveal any further details regarding their nationality.

Sudan has been struggling with growing unrest as parts of the country suffer from poverty and lack of basic social amenities, such as healthcare and education. The situation is exacerbated by tensions between the military and the civilians in the transitional government following a thwarted coup attempt in mid-September.

The Sudanese government said it believed the coup was organized by supporters of former President Omar Bashir, who was overthrown in a military coup in April of 2019 following mass protests over the deteriorating economic situation and declining living standards in the country.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Education Russia Khartoum April 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Insp ..

Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Inspector General of Royal Morocca ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

26 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

2 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

2 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

2 hours ago
 Metal tariff talks with US in 'advanced stages': E ..

Metal tariff talks with US in 'advanced stages': EU official

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.