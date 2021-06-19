UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Five Survivors of Plane Crash in Russia's Kemerovo Region in Critical Condition - EMERCOM

Five survivors of the L-410 plane crash in Russia's Kemerovo Region are in intensive care units with critical injuries, while the condition of eight others is assessed as stable, a spokesperson for the emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday

ZHURAVLEVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Five survivors of the L-410 plane crash in Russia's Kemerovo Region are in intensive care units with critical injuries, while the condition of eight others is assessed as stable, a spokesperson for the emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.

The plane crash-landed on Saturday morning near the village of Zhuravlevo in the Kemerovo Region. The emergency services told Sputnik that four people had died.

"Five people with severe injuries are in intensive care, eight others have moderate severity injuries," the spokesperson said, adding that two more people were lightly wounded.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case in connection with the accident, spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told reporters.

Investigators and criminologists have been dispatched to the scene.

In the meantime, the Volunteer Society for Cooperation with the Army, Aviation, and Navy (DOSAAF), has suspended all L-410 aircraft flights pending the investigation results.

"The crew took all measures to save the passengers, but as a result of the hard landing, four people died � two pilots, one instructor and one skydiver," the DOSAAF spokesman said.

It was a training flight with 17 skydivers and two experienced crew members, the spokesman noted.

