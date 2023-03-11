Five Suspects Arrested in US Citizens' Kidnapping Case - Mexican Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The Tamaulipas Attorney General's Office has arrested five people suspected of having been involved in the recent kidnapping of four US citizens in the Mexican border city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica said.

"The FGJT (Tamaulipas Attorney General's Office) executed an arrest warrant against 5 people linked to the events of March 3 in Matamoros for the crimes of aggravated kidnapping and intentional simple homicide. One more person, arrested in recent days, was linked to the process," Barrios Mojica said on Twitter on Friday.

Five people were found tied up on a central street in Matamoros on Thursday with a note left by the Gulf Cartel (Clan del Golfo) saying they were responsible for the recent kidnapping and killing of US citizens.

On March 3, unidentified gunmen opened fire at and kidnapped four US citizens after they drove across the Mexican border from Texas into Matamoros. A few days later, they were found in a private house, two of them were killed and one was wounded. Also on March 3, a shooting occurred in Matamoros, which resulted in injuries and casualties.

The two survivors of the Matamoros kidnapping returned to the United States on Tuesday and were admitted to hospital for treatment.