Five Swedish Diplomats Must Leave Russia As Consulate In St. Petersburg Closed - Ministry

Five Swedish Diplomats Must Leave Russia as Consulate in St. Petersburg Closed - Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it summoned Swedish ambassador Malena Mard to inform her that five Swedish diplomats have been declared persona non grata and a permit for the operation of the General Consulate of Sweden in St. Petersburg was withdrawn in retaliation for the expulsion of Russian diplomats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it summoned Swedish ambassador Malena Mard to inform her that five Swedish diplomats have been declared persona non grata and a permit for the operation of the General Consulate of Sweden in St. Petersburg was withdrawn in retaliation for the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

"On May 25th the Ambassador of Sweden to Russia, Malena Mard, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and was told that in view of the confrontational course pursued by Sweden against the Russian Federation, the Russian side has decided to terminate the activities of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Gothenburg from September 1, 2023," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the head of the Swedish diplomatic mission was also informed that Russia withdrew its operation permit for the operation of the General Consulate of Sweden in St.

Petersburg.

Moscow said it considered Sweden's declaration on April 25 of five Russian diplomats persona non grata was an openly hostile act.

"These actions by Swedish authorities have further exacerbated the situation in bilateral relations, which have reached an unprecedented low, including as a result of Sweden's ongoing Russophobic campaign," the ministry added.

Swedish ambassador was informed that Russia decided to declare persona non grata five Swedish diplomats, including three members of the staff of the Defense Attache at the Swedish Embassy in Moscow. The diplomats were instructed to leave Russia within the same time frame as the Swedish authorities gave for the departure of Russian diplomats.

