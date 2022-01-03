UrduPoint.com

Five Syrian Military Personnel Dead, 20 Injured In Attack On Vehicle - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) Five Syrian soldiers were killed and 20 injured as a result of an attack by militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) on a military bus, media reported, citing a source.

According to the official SANA news agency, artillery shelling hit the military bus transporting soldiers in the Syrian desert. 

"The attack was followed by bursts of fire of 23 mm caliber cannon as five army personnel were martyred and twenty others were wounded," the source told the agency.

