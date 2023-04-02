Five Syrian Soldiers Injured in Israeli Attack in Homs Province - Syrian Defense Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Five Syrian service members were injured as a result of the Israeli air attack in Syria's Homs Governorate, the Syrian Defense Ministry informs.

Late on Saturday night, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah (Alikhbaria tv) said that Syrian air defense systems were repelling an Israeli attack in the province of Homs and that some of the missiles were shot down.

"Today, at about 00:35 (21:35 GMT on Saturday), the Israeli enemy carried out air aggression from the direction northeast of Beirut, hitting some locations in the city of Homs and the province.

Our air defense systems reacted to the aggressor's missiles and shot down some of them. As a result of the aggression, five soldiers were injured, some material damage was inflicted," the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Syrian radio Sham FM said that at least four Syrian service members were injured as a result of the missile attack.

The missile attack is the third Israeli attack on Syria since Thursday.