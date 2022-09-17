UrduPoint.com

Five Syrian Soldiers Killed In Israeli Airstrike Near Damascus - Syria's State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Five Syrian Soldiers Killed in Israeli Airstrike Near Damascus - Syria's State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Five Syrian soldiers were killed on Saturday by an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of the Damascus airport and other facilities south of the capital, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported.

According to the report, Israel carried out the airstrike at 0:45 a.m. local time (21:45 GMT) on Saturday. The airstrike targeted Damascus International Airport and other facilities south of Damascus. Syria's air defense systems have shot down most of the incoming missiles. Five soldiers have been killed, the media reported.

