Five Taliban, IS Khurasan Militants Killed in Three Afghan Provinces - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Five militants of the Taliban movement and IS Khurasan (ISIS-K), the offshoot of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), have been killed in a series of airstrikes in three Afghan provinces over the past 24 hours, The Khaama Press News Agency reported on Thursday citing military officials.

According to the news agency, the first airstrike took place in the southern province of Helmand on Wednesday and claimed the lives of three Taliban militants, while another was conducted in northeastern Kunar province killing one ISIS-K militant.

The last airstrike in the central province of Ghazni resulted in the death of another Taliban member.

The Taliban movement and ISIS-K have not commented on the incident so far, the agency added.

Afghanistan has been long suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and IS. Within the context, the national security forces, supported by the international coalition, conduct regular counterterrorism operations across the country.