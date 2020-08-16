UrduPoint.com
Five Taliban Members Killed, 4 Injured In Clashes With Afghan Forces In Northeast - Kabul

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 07:30 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Five members of the Taliban group were killed and four others were injured in clashes with the Afghan forces in the Dangam district of the northeastern province of Kunar, the Afghan government army's eastern division, known as the 201 Selab Corps, said on Sunday in a statement.

"Last night, insurgents attacked [the Afghan] security checkpoints and in response to the attack, five insurgents were killed and four others were injured," the statement read.

The division added that one civilian was injured in the attack.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the incident.

