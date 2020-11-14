UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Taliban Members Killed In South Afghanistan In Attempted Attack On Police - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 04:18 PM

Five Taliban Members Killed in South Afghanistan in Attempted Attack on Police - Spokesman

The police in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar on Friday repelled an attack of the Taliban movement on two stations and killed five insurgents in the clash, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesman for the provincial police headquarters, said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The police in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar on Friday repelled an attack of the Taliban movement on two stations and killed five insurgents in the clash, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesman for the provincial police headquarters, said on Saturday.

"Last night, the Taliban attacked Yaro Qala and Maruf Qala [towns], including the seventh and eight [police] stations in Mianshin in Dand [districts]. Five militants were killed and one more was injured in the police counterattack," Barazkai said.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the matter.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Militants Police Kandahar Nasir

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings, Multan Sultan pay tribute to Dean J ..

9 minutes ago

3-day training workshop on Epidemiology concludes ..

1 minute ago

Usman Buzdar suspends MS Nishrar hospital, CEO MWM ..

1 minute ago

One killed, another injured in road accident

1 minute ago

Afghan Forces Kill 18 Militiamen in Overnight Oper ..

15 minutes ago

CIIE provides business opportunities to whole worl ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.