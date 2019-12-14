Five Taliban Militants Arrested in Southern Afghanistan - National Directorate of Security

(@imziishan)

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) of Afghanistan's southern Helmand province said on Saturday that it had launched an operation overnight and arrested five Taliban militants, including its commander.

"The Taliban commander, Mullah Sakhi Dad, was arrested in the Washir district [in the Helmand province] along with his four friends, and with ammunition," the NDS wrote in a statement.

According to the statement, three Taliban centers were destroyed in the operation.

The Taliban have been waging a war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result, terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both banned in Russia), have also spread across the country.