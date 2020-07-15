UrduPoint.com
Five Taliban Militants Killed, 4 Injured In Southern Afghanistan - Local Authorities

Five Taliban militants, including a high-ranking military leader, have been eliminated and four other members were wounded in an attack on the Afghan security forces in the southern province of Zabul, Gul Islam Sial, the provincial governor's spokesman, said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Five Taliban militants, including a high-ranking military leader, have been eliminated and four other members were wounded in an attack on the Afghan security forces in the southern province of Zabul, Gul islam Sial, the provincial governor's spokesman, said on Wednesday.

"Last night, dozens of Taliban insurgents attacked the Afghan security forces, five Taliban [were] killed, and four others [were] injured," he said.

According to Sial, a senior military commander named Mustafa was among the casualties sustained by the Taliban in the armed confrontation. The Taliban attackers are said to belong to Abdullah Sayyar's network.

The Taliban has not responded to the incident.

The violence in the country rages on amid the attempts by the Kabul government and the Taliban to launch intra-Afghan peace negotiations, which hinge on a successful prisoner swap between the sides.

