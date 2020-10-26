UrduPoint.com
Five Taliban Militants Killed, 5 Injured By Airstrike In Afghanistan's Kandahar - Police

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:50 PM

Five Taliban Militants Killed, 5 Injured by Airstrike in Afghanistan's Kandahar - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) An airstrike in the western Maiwand district of the Kandahar province, located in Afghanistan's south, has left 10 casualties among Taliban militants, including five fatalities, Kandahar police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai said on Monday.

"Five Taliban insurgents were killed and five others were wounded in an airstrike in the Shalgami area of the Maiwand district yesterday," Barakzai said.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the matter.

