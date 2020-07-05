KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) Five Taliban insurgents have been killed and eight others suffered injuries during armed clashes with security forces in the Afghan province of Kandahar, a local police spokesman told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Last night, Taliban insurgents attacked a security checkpoint in the Nadir Khan region of Maruf district. Five insurgents were killed and eight others were injured," a Kandahar provincial police spokesman told Sputnik.

No members of the security forces suffered injuries during the clashes, the spokesman confirmed.

On June 27, fifteen Taliban insurgents were killed in Kandahar province by a NATO-led airstrike, the provincial governor's press office stated.

Armed clashes and bomb blasts targeting military personnel and civilians continue to occur regularly in Afghanistan even after the US and the Taliban signed a peace deal in February.

The agreement was intended to pave the way for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant organization and the government in Kabul, although these have yet to commence due to major disagreements over the mutual release of prisoners.