UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Taliban Militants Killed In Attack On Checkpoint In Eastern Afghanistan - Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

Five Taliban Militants Killed in Attack on Checkpoint in Eastern Afghanistan - Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Five Taliban insurgents were killed in a shootout with Afghan security forces manning a checkpoint in eastern Paktia province, the governor's spokesman told Sputnik on Monday.

"Taliban insurgents attacked a security checkpoint in Bro Feroz Khel area of Ahmadabad district in Paktia province.

A response attack killed five Talibs and injured six others," Abdullah Hasrat said.

The gunfight took place in the early hours of Monday. None of the Afghan service personnel was hurt. They recovered three mines, weapons, ammunition and a body of a Taliban militant from the site of the clash.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Governor SITE From

Recent Stories

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

15 minutes ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

34 minutes ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

59 minutes ago

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

1 hour ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling “Sarfraz Ahmad ..

1 hour ago

Sessions court directs FIA to lodge FIR against Cy ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.