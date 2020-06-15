Five Taliban Militants Killed in Attack on Checkpoint in Eastern Afghanistan - Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Five Taliban insurgents were killed in a shootout with Afghan security forces manning a checkpoint in eastern Paktia province, the governor's spokesman told Sputnik on Monday.

"Taliban insurgents attacked a security checkpoint in Bro Feroz Khel area of Ahmadabad district in Paktia province.

A response attack killed five Talibs and injured six others," Abdullah Hasrat said.

The gunfight took place in the early hours of Monday. None of the Afghan service personnel was hurt. They recovered three mines, weapons, ammunition and a body of a Taliban militant from the site of the clash.