Five Taliban Militants Killed In Clashes With Afghan Army In Country's South - Police

Five Taliban Militants Killed in Clashes With Afghan Army in Country's South - Police

At least five Taliban insurgents, including a commander who was among the prisoners released by official Kabul under the US-brokered deal, were killed in the course of clashes in the southern Zabul province, local police chief Hekmatullah Kochi said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) At least five Taliban insurgents, including a commander who was among the prisoners released by official Kabul under the US-brokered deal, were killed in the course of clashes in the southern Zabul province, local police chief Hekmatullah Kochi said on Wednesday.

"Ahmad Shah, a Taliban commander who had recently been released among 5,000 Taliban prisoners, was shot dead yesterday between the Shahr-e Safa district and the capital [of the Zabul province], Qalat-e Gilzay," Kochi said in a press release, adding that two other Taliban fighters were left injured.

� According to the Zabul police chief, the Taliban militants were killed as they attacked a local checkpoint of the Afghan security forces.

In a separate incident in the northeastern Afghan province of Kunduz, a blast has caused another 10 casualties among the Taliban, including five fatalities.

"Five Taliban insurgents, including a commander, Farid known as Mohammad, were killed and five others were wounded in a bomb blast in the Tarnab area of Kunduz's 8th district late yesterday," the Afghan army's 217th Pamir Corps said in a press release.

The Taliban have not yet commented on either of the incidents.

