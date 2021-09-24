Five Taliban Militants Killed in Eastern Afghanistan - Witnesses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Five Taliban militants have been killed in attacks by unidentified assailants in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, witnesses told Sputnik on Thursday.

Four militants are said to have been killed near the provincial prison, while another was killed in the Surkh Rod district after he had got his weapon taken away.

The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) has not yet commented on the attacks and none of the groups operating in the region has claimed responsibility.

In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against the Afghan government forces and entered the capital city of Kabul on August 15. On September 6, the Taliban announced that the last resisting province, Panjshir, had come under their control. Shortly after, the movement announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who has been on the UN sanctions list since 2001.