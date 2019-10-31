UrduPoint.com
Five Teenagers Injured In Shooting In Northwestern Toronto - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:40 AM

Five Teenagers Injured in Shooting in Northwestern Toronto - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Five teenagers have been wounded as a result of a shooting in Canada's city of Toronto, media reported on Thursday. 

The shooting took place in northwestern Toronto, Radio Canada reported.

Two perpetrators came to the site by car with a driver. As a result of the incident, five people from 16 to 18 years old were injured. They are currently in serious condition, the media said.

According to the local police chief, Mark Saunders, the attack was targeted.

The investigation into the incident is underway, the media said.

