MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) A car carrying teenagers smashed into a power pole in the southern Canterbury region of New Zealand, killing five of them in what is deemed one of the worst crashes in the country's recent history, the national police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in an industrial suburb of the port city of Timaru, Washdyke, shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday (07:30 GMT).

"Police can confirm that, sadly, five people died in last night's single-car crash in Washdyke, Timaru," the police said in a statement, adding that the driver survived the accident and is in a serious condition.

The police added that a full investigation into the tragedy would be conducted, noting that speed seems to be a likely cause of the crash.

The late teenagers were reportedly male and aged 15 to 16, while the driver is a 19-year-old man.