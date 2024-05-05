Five things to know about Al Jazeera

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that his government had "unanimously" decided to shut down the Qatar-based Al Jazeera news channel, one of the few outlets which still has an operational bureau in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

Al Jazeera, which went off-air in Israel shortly after the announcement, condemned the move as a "criminal act".

Here are five things to know about the Arab media giant, with which Netanyahu's administration has had a long-running feud that began well before Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza started on October 7.

Al Jazeera was launched in Doha in 1996 by a decree issued by the former emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.

While stipulating that the channel should be "totally independent of all influences," the decree also provided a $150 million government loan for "setting it up and covering its operating costs for five years".

Though Al Jazeera Media Network is a private business, the broadcaster has retained some Qatari government funding, which its critics often cite when questioning its editorial independence from Doha.

The channel says it operates in 95 countries with 70 bureaus and a staff of 3,000 employees, with a global audience of 430 million homes.

Al Jazeera, the network's initial Arabic-language news channel, was joined in 2006 by an English service.

Al Jazeera and Al Jazeera English -- the network's flagship channels -- have distinct editorial lines with the Arabic-language channel more frequently facing criticism from within the region.

The network also includes a live public affairs channel, Al Jazeera Mubasher, and its digital-only AJ+ channel, which is aimed at a youth audience.

In 2017, Qatar's neighbours, led by Saudi Arabia, imposed a three-year diplomatic and economic blockade on the Gulf monarchy.

As well as demanding Qatar cut ties with the Muslim Brotherhood and its sister organisation Hamas, and downgrade relations with Iran, the boycotting states also called for the closure of Al Jazeera and all its affiliates.

The channel called the pressure an attempt to "silence freedom of expression".

Since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, Al Jazeera aired continuous on-the-ground reporting of Israel's campaign and its consequences.

Its broadcasts have been among the most watched in the middle East amid widespread disenchantment with Western media coverage.

Last month, Netanyahu called Al Jazeera a "terrorist channel", saying he would "act immediately" to halt its activities after a new law was passed.

Since the start of the Gaza war, Al Jazeera's office in the Palestinian territory has been bombed and two of its correspondents killed.

In January, Israel said an Al Jazeera staff journalist and a freelancer killed in an air strike in Gaza were "terror operatives".

The following month, it accused another journalist with the channel who was wounded in a separate strike of being a "deputy company commander" with Hamas.

Al Jazeera has fiercely denied Israel's allegations and accused it of systematically targeting Al Jazeera employees in the Gaza Strip.

Its bureau chief in Gaza, Wael al-Dahdouh, was wounded in an Israeli strike in December that killed the network's cameraman.

His wife, two of their children and a grandson were killed in the October bombardment of central Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp.

His eldest son was the Al Jazeera staff journalist killed in January when a strike targeted a car in Rafah.