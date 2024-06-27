(@FahadShabbir)

Ulaanbaatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Mongolians go to the polls Friday in parliamentary elections, with the ruling Mongolian People's Party widely expected to retain its majority despite public discontent over corruption.

Here are five things to know about Mongolia:

- China's democratic neighbour -

Landlocked Mongolia is sandwiched between Russia and China, the latter being its close economic partner.

Unlike its massive neighbours, Mongolia is democratically governed, with the US-based advocacy group Freedom House describing the country's political system as "free" -- albeit saddled with widespread corruption.

Mongolia's head of state is President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, a former prime minister and member of the ruling party, elected to his current office in 2021.

Head of the government is Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, a 43-year-old Harvard graduate who also serves as chairman of the Mongolian People's Party.

Despite their differences, Ulaanbaatar has been careful not to upset the regional powers.

Eighty-six percent of Mongolia's total exports go to China, half of which is coal.

And Mongolia is among a handful of countries that have not explicitly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

- Mineral-rich -

Traditionally dependent on agriculture, the country has experienced rapid economic growth on the back of a mining boom.

Profits from coal made up a quarter of Mongolia's gross domestic product in 2022.

Mongolia is also a major exporter of copper and iron ore, as well as having rich deposits of uranium.

Its capital Ulaanbaatar's population has quadrupled since the 1990s, with skyscrapers sprouting up across the sprawling city.

But poverty reduction in the middle-income country has stalled in recent years and economic inequality remains high.

The women's employment rate has dropped from 72 percent in 1992 to 53 percent, largely due to a lack of childcare options.

And the mining boom and other factors has made Ulaanbaatar often one of the most polluted capitals on the planet.