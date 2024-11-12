Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) China's burgeoning aviation industry and military might will be on display this week as the country's largest air show gets under way on Tuesday.

The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, held in the southern city of Zhuhai, will showcase military fighters, passenger jets, drones and weapons systems, some for the first time in public.

Military enthusiasts will monitor the latest advances in the capabilities of the People's Liberation Army Air Force, while foreign businesses hope to make deals with their Chinese counterparts.

Here are five things to watch for during the show:

- J-35A multirole stealth fighter -

China's newest stealth fighter will make its hotly anticipated debut at the air show.

The fighter, over a decade in the making, is primarily designed for air superiority missions but also has surface attack capabilities.

It is smaller and lighter than the J-20 already in service, indicating an emphasis on stealth.

Many have compared it to the US's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

But one noticeable difference is that the F-35 is powered by a single large turbofan engine, while the J-35A has twin engines.

The J-35A is reserved for land operations, rather than aircraft carrier use.

- J-15T carrier-based fighter -

The J-15T is an updated version of China's J-15 carrier-based fighter that adds catapult-launch capabilities.

That means it can not only operate on China's two operational aircraft carriers, the Liaoning and Shandong, which have "ski jump" takeoff ramps, but also from the newer Fujian carrier, currently undergoing sea trials, which has a flat flight deck.

The J-15T took part in China's first dual-carrier drills announced last month.

It is equipped with Chinese-made WS-10 turbofans rather than Russian-made engines, suggesting China is no longer reliant on Moscow for powerful fighter engines.

- HQ-19 missile defence system -

The HQ-19 is a mobile surface-to-air missile system primarily used for regional interception of ballistic missiles.

Each launch system carries six interceptor missiles mounted on an 8x8 wheeled chassis.

Experts have compared it to the US THAAD-ER (Terminal High Altitude Defence - Extended Range) system produced by Lockheed Martin.

China's previous surface-to-air missile systems, like the HQ-9 and HQ-22, focus on anti-aircraft missions.

- SS-UAV attack reconnaissance drone -

This massive jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) can launch swarms of smaller drones for reconnaissance, electronic warfare and kinetic strike missions.

Dubbed "Jiu Tian" ("High Sky" in English), the UAV has a maximum take-off weight of 16 tonnes, according to state media.