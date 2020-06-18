(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Five people are believed to have been killed after two cars caught fire following an accident in the city of Saransk in the Republic of Mordovia in Russia's Volga Federal District, a spokesman for republican emergencies services told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary data, five people died as a result of an accident followed by two cars catching fire on Lenin Street," the spokesman said.

He said the causes of the accident and the circumstances were being established, investigators were working at the scene.