Five-Time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant Dies In California Helicopter Crash - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:10 AM

Five-Time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant Dies in California Helicopter Crash - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Five-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Kobe Bryant, who spent his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers, is one of five people to have died in a helicopter crash in the US state of California on Sunday, the Los Angeles Times newspaper reported, citing local sources.

According to the newspaper, the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed near the city of Calabasas due to foggy weather. Local police confirmed the incident.

"Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash.

#LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department wrote on Twitter.

The US Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash, the newspaper reported.

In a glittering 20-year career, Bryant led the Lakers to five NBA championships, and was awarded the league's Most Valuable Player award in the 2007/08 season. He is the NBA's fourth all-time scoring leader with 33,643 points, having held onto third spot until Saturday, when fellow Laker LeBron James overtook his total.

