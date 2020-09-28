UrduPoint.com
Five Times More Air Now Leaking From International Space Station - Source

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Air is leaking from the International Space Station (ISS) at a growing speed, with a fivefold increase recorded in the past months, a source in the space industry told Sputnik.

A small air leak was registered on the ISS in September 2019. In August of this year the speed at which air was leaking from the ISS increased. The ISS crew was isolated in the Russian segment of the station for four days while the ISS module hatches were closed and a test for leaks was conducted. However, the precise location of the leak was not found. The crew is being isolated in the Russian segment again this weekend.

"When the leak was registered in September of 2019, the station was losing 270 grams of air every 24 hours.

In August, the first isolation of the ISS crew was conducted because the rate at which air was leaking increased two times, up to 540 grams per 24 hours," a space source told Sputnik.

"In September, the air leak speed increased by another 2.5 times, up to 1.4 kilograms per 24 hours, so another isolation of the crew was required," the source said.

A spokesperson of Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik that the safety of the ISS crew is not jeopardized.

"The flight control team of the Russian segment of the ISS, together with foreign partners, is analyzing the situation," the Roscosmos spokesperson said.

