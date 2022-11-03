Five Times More Americans Than in March Say US Doing Too Much to Help Ukraine - Poll

The number of Americans who consider US aid to Ukraine excessive increased from 6% in March to 30% in October, according to a Wall Street Journal poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The number of Americans who consider US aid to Ukraine excessive increased from 6% in March to 30% in October, according to a Wall Street Journal poll.

The findings show that 30% of respondents said the United States is "doing too much" to help Ukraine.

In addition, 37% of respondents oppose providing additional financial assistance to Ukraine, while 57% favor it. On partisan lines, 81% of Democrats said they support additional aid, compared to only 35% of Republicans and 45% of independents.

President Joe Biden recently expressed concern that Republicans could jeopardize future aid for Ukraine after current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to cease writing blank checks to Kiev if Republicans get the majority after the November 8 midterms.