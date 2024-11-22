Five Tourists Dead After Suspected Tainted Alcohol Poisoning In Laos
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Five foreign tourists have died after a suspected mass methanol poisoning from drinking tainted alcohol at a backpacker hotspot in Laos, Western government officials and media said Thursday.
A British lawyer became the fifth confirmed fatality in the Southeast Asian nation. She was identified in reports as Simone White, and the UK foreign office said it was "supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Laos."
One young Australian woman was confirmed dead, and her friend was fighting for her life, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.
Two Danish citizens and an American had also died, officials said, after what media described as a night out in Vang Vieng where they drank possibly tainted alcohol.
The group of about a dozen tourists became ill after going out on November 12, according to British and Australian media.
"Tragically, Bianca Jones has lost her life," Australia's Albanese told parliament. "Our first thoughts at this moment are with her family and friends who are grieving a terrible and cruel loss."
"We also take this moment to say that we are thinking of Bianca's friend Holly Bowles who is fighting for her life," the prime minister said, without giving further details.
Holly was on "life support" in a hospital in Bangkok, her father Shaun Bowles told Australia's Nine news on Wednesday.
Denmark's foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday that two Danish citizens had died in Laos, without providing further information.
