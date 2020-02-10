(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Five Turkish servicemen were killed and five others injured in a shelling of an observation post, conducted by the Syrian army in Idlib, the NTV broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry.

The Turkish military responded with opening fire as well, NTV added.

Exactly a week ago, eight Turkish nationals were killed after Syrian governmental forces shelled a Turkish observation post in Idlib. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that 76 Syrian servicemen had fallen victim of Turkey's retaliation. The Turkish leader also said he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to explain to Damascus that the Syrian army should stop its offensive in Idlib and withdraw from Turkey's observation posts.