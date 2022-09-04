UrduPoint.com

Five Ukrainians Hurt In Blast North Of Kiev After Arms Show Goes Wrong

Published September 04, 2022

Five Ukrainians Hurt in Blast North of Kiev After Arms Show Goes Wrong

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) A blast at a weapon show in the city center north of Kiev left five people injured, including a toddler, Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations said on Saturday.

Local media reported that an apparently armed portable grenade launcher exhibited at an interactive show in Chernihiv went off in a crowd.

The investigative bureau said it was looking into the incident.

"SBI is investigating a case in which children were injured at a weapon show in Chernihiv. Five people were injured in the incident, including four children aged from 2 to 12 years," the agency said.

Chernihiv is the capital of Chernihiv Oblast, under Ukrainian control. Viacheslav Chaus, who was appointed regional governor by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last year, said the toddler's condition was grave.

