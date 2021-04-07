UrduPoint.com
Five US States Account For 45% Of New COVID-19 Cases Last Week - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:34 PM

New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, and Michigan accounted for about 45 percent of all reported coronavirus cases in the United States in the past seven-day period , according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University

The data shows that the five states have reported nearly 197,000 tested positive for the coronavirus over the last seven days with New York at the top of the list with 53,088 cases.

A total of about 440,000 cases have been reported in the last seven-day period, the data shows.

There are 31 million cases in the United States and about 557,000 virus-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

