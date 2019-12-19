Five Wounded in Shooting on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street in Downtown Moscow - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Five people were wounded in a shooting incident on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street in the center of Moscow , the Russian Health Ministry told reporters Thursday.

The FSB said earlier in the day an unknown person had opened fire near 12 Bolshaya Lubyanka Street, not far from its building.

The attacker was neutralized, his identity was being established. Later, the Health Ministry reported two FSB officers had been very seriously wounded in the incident. One FSB officer died.

"Medical assistance is being provided to five people injured in the shooting in Moscow," the ministry said.