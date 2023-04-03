Five Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers Repatriated to Homeland - Russian Ombudswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Five wounded Ukrainian servicemen have been repatriated to their homeland, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said on Monday.

"At the end of March, five seriously wounded Russian servicemen were handed over to us by the Ukrainian side.

.. Five wounded servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces have been repatriated to Ukraine today. Work in this sphere continues," Moskalkova said on Telegram.

The returned Russian servicemen are undergoing treatment, the ombudswoman added.