Five-year-old Boy Dies From Ebola In Uganda: Health Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 03:41 PM

Five-year-old boy dies from Ebola in Uganda: health official

A five-year-old boy who tested positive for Ebola in Uganda has died, a health ministry official told AFP Wednesday, in the first spread of a deadly outbreak in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo

Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :A five-year-old boy who tested positive for Ebola in Uganda has died, a health ministry official told AFP Wednesday, in the first spread of a deadly outbreak in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The boy who tested positive for Ebola in Kasese yesterday passed on last night in the isolation unit," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

