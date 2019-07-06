UrduPoint.com
Five Years Into War, Yemen At 'rock Bottom'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:31 PM

Five years into war, Yemen at 'rock bottom'

Like most residents of Amran, a strategic gateway to Yemen's capital Sanaa, Mohammed al-Najri thought the capture of his city by Huthi rebels five years ago would not last long.

Sanaa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ):

But fighting quickly spread to most areas of the country, plunging the Arab world's most impoverished nation into a devastating conflict that is yet to end.

Fifty kilometres (30 miles) north of Sanaa, Amran was taken by the Iran-backed Huthis on July 8, 2014.

It was the first major city to fall, in a military campaign that saw the rebels seize vast swathes of Yemen from the internationally recognised government.

At the education ministry office in Amran where he works, Najri has gone without his salary ever since the beleaguered government two years ago moved the central bank from Sanaa to Aden, its makeshift capital.

"Five years have passed since the war broke out, but we know there is still a long way to go," the 40-year-old civil servant told AFP by telephone.

"Our situation has deteriorated ... We have reached rock bottom. Everything has collapsed," he said.

Mohammed Taha, 48, a journalist from Amran who has continued to cover his home city since the Huthis seized it, does not even consider the possibility of peace.

"Five years of war were sufficient for me to adapt and adjust my life and that of my family accordingly," Taha told AFP.

