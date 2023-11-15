Five years on, France still scarred by 'yellow vest' revolt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Five years after hundreds of thousands of people swarmed through French cities in a show of rage against President Emmanuel Macron's policies, France still bears the scars of the revol

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Five years after hundreds of thousands of people swarmed through French cities in a show of rage against President Emmanuel Macron's policies, France still bears the scars of the revolt.

The "yellow vest" movement was born on November 17, 2018 when people in small-town and rural France began blocking roads around the country over a planned increase in environmental fuel taxes that hit car-reliant citizens in the pocket.

Named after the fluorescent jackets kept by French motorists and worn by the protesters, the revolt posed an abrupt challenge to Macron one-and-a-half years after he was elected as modern France's youngest head of state promising a new era of change.

Within weeks, the protests had ballooned into a full-blown insurrection culminating in the sacking of the Arc de Triomphe war memorial in Paris and widespread rioting that was repressed by the police, leaving 23 protesters blind in one eye.

The chief target of the protests was Macron, who had been labouring under the label of "president of the rich" since cutting taxes on the wealthy a year earlier.

The ex-banker, who had never held elected office before winning the top job in 2017 with a resolutely upbeat campaign inspired by Barack Obama, was blindsided by the outpouring of anger.

"He would never again feel that he had that golden touch and that nothing could get in his way," said Bruno Cautres, a researcher at Sciences Po University.