Open Menu

Five Years On, France Still Scarred By 'yellow Vest' Revolt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 06:04 PM

Five years on, France still scarred by 'yellow vest' revolt

Five years after hundreds of thousands of people swarmed through French cities in a show of rage against President Emmanuel Macron's policies, France still bears the scars of the revol

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Five years after hundreds of thousands of people swarmed through French cities in a show of rage against President Emmanuel Macron's policies, France still bears the scars of the revolt.

The "yellow vest" movement was born on November 17, 2018 when people in small-town and rural France began blocking roads around the country over a planned increase in environmental fuel taxes that hit car-reliant citizens in the pocket.

Named after the fluorescent jackets kept by French motorists and worn by the protesters, the revolt posed an abrupt challenge to Macron one-and-a-half years after he was elected as modern France's youngest head of state promising a new era of change.

Within weeks, the protests had ballooned into a full-blown insurrection culminating in the sacking of the Arc de Triomphe war memorial in Paris and widespread rioting that was repressed by the police, leaving 23 protesters blind in one eye.

The chief target of the protests was Macron, who had been labouring under the label of "president of the rich" since cutting taxes on the wealthy a year earlier.

The ex-banker, who had never held elected office before winning the top job in 2017 with a resolutely upbeat campaign inspired by Barack Obama, was blindsided by the outpouring of anger.

"He would never again feel that he had that golden touch and that nothing could get in his way," said Bruno Cautres, a researcher at Sciences Po University.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Police France Job Po Paris November 2017 2018 Gold Top

Recent Stories

GCWUS organises international seminar and art exhi ..

GCWUS organises international seminar and art exhibition

4 minutes ago
 'Tobacco harm reduction' strategies to save 1.2 mi ..

'Tobacco harm reduction' strategies to save 1.2 million lives in Pakistan: Dr Ri ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia admits Ukraine has positions on Russian-hel ..

Russia admits Ukraine has positions on Russian-held bank of Dnipro river

4 minutes ago
 Ahmed Nael advances to ITF Juniors C’ship semifi ..

Ahmed Nael advances to ITF Juniors C’ship semifinal

4 minutes ago
 Power pilferage detected at pharmacy

Power pilferage detected at pharmacy

4 minutes ago
 Kohli scores record 50th one-day international hun ..

Kohli scores record 50th one-day international hundred

4 minutes ago
PRA unearths tax gap worth billions of rupees

PRA unearths tax gap worth billions of rupees

4 minutes ago
 'Extensive work' to find new host for 2026 Commonw ..

'Extensive work' to find new host for 2026 Commonwealth Games: officials

4 minutes ago
 President urges world powers to play due role for ..

President urges world powers to play due role for global peace

11 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Tourism, Wasi Shah, and Indo ..

Minister of State for Tourism, Wasi Shah, and Indonesia's Minister of Tourism, S ..

22 minutes ago
 Vlog Like a Pro: Here’s what you have been missi ..

Vlog Like a Pro: Here’s what you have been missing out on

29 minutes ago
 Spain PM urges Israel to end 'indiscriminate killi ..

Spain PM urges Israel to end 'indiscriminate killing' in Gaza

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World