Five Years On, WHO Urges China To Share Covid Origins Data
Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 11:50 PM
The World Health Organization on Monday implored China to share data and access to help understand how Covid-19 began, five years on from the start of the pandemic that upended the planet
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The World Health Organization on Monday implored China to share data and access to help understand how Covid-19 began, five years on from the start of the pandemic that upended the planet.
Covid-19 killed millions of people, shredded economies and crippled health systems.
"We continue to call on China to share data and access so we can understand the origins of Covid-19. This is a moral and scientific imperative," the WHO said in a statement.
"Without transparency, sharing, and cooperation among countries, the world cannot adequately prevent and prepare for future epidemics and pandemics."
The WHO recounted how on December 31, 2019, its country office in China picked up a media statement from the health authorities in Wuhan concerning cases of "viral pneumonia" in the city.
"In the weeks, months and years that unfolded after that, Covid-19 came to shape our lives and our world," the UN health agency said.
"As we mark this milestone, let's take a moment to honour the lives changed and lost, recognise those who are suffering from Covid-19 and Long Covid, express gratitude to the health workers who sacrificed so much to care for us, and commit to learning from Covid-19 to build a healthier tomorrow."
- 'Same weaknesses' -
Earlier this month, the WHO's Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addressed the issue of whether the world was better prepared for the next pandemic than it was for Covid-19.
"The answer is yes, and no," he told a press conference.
"If the next pandemic arrived today, the world would still face some of the same weaknesses and vulnerabilities that gave Covid-19 a foothold five years ago.
"But the world has also learnt many of the painful lessons the pandemic taught us, and has taken significant steps to strengthen its defences against future epidemics and pandemics."
In December 2021, spooked by the devastation caused by Covid, countries decided to start drafting an accord on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.
The WHO's 194 member states negotiating the treaty have agreed on most of what it should include, but are stuck on the practicalities.
A key fault-line lies between Western nations with major pharmaceutical industry sectors and poorer countries wary of being sidelined when the next pandemic strikes.
While the outstanding issues are few, they include the heart of the agreement: the obligation to quickly share emerging pathogens, and then the pandemic-fighting benefits derived from them such as vaccines.
The deadline for the negotiations is May 2025.
Recent Stories
Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence ..
Five years on, WHO urges China to share Covid origins data
Clinical Swiatek romps as Tsitsipas crashes at United Cup
More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident
Kuwait submits bid to host 2031 AFC Asian Cup
US prepares state honors for late president Jimmy Carter
No Santa rally for stocks as equities slide
UAE, Brazilian Presidents discuss bilateral relations in phone call
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayo ..
Saif felicitates newly elected cabinet of PPC
Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill: German minister
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..
More Stories From World
-
Five years on, WHO urges China to share Covid origins data49 seconds ago
-
More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident23 minutes ago
-
US prepares state honors for late president Jimmy Carter39 minutes ago
-
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte40 minutes ago
-
Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill: German minister39 minutes ago
-
Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill: German minister2 hours ago
-
Kenya detains protesters rallying against recent abductions2 hours ago
-
RGA announces closure of Al-Hada Road in Taif for maintenance starting Jan 20252 hours ago
-
General Directorate of Passports: passport validity requirements for citizens traveling abroad2 hours ago
-
IMCTC receives delegation from Qatar's National Defense Program2 hours ago
-
French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte2 hours ago
-
Argentina charges five in death of singer Liam Payne2 hours ago