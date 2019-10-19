UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Young Children Killed In Russian Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 07:09 PM

Five young children killed in Russian fire

Five young children and two adults were killed when a fire ripped through a two-storey residential building in the central Russian city of Rostov early Saturday, authorities said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Five young children and two adults were killed when a fire ripped through a two-storey residential building in the central Russian city of Rostov early Saturday, authorities said.

The youngest child to have died was 15 months old and the oldest six, a spokeswoman for the emergencies ministry told AFP.

Three more people were hospitalised with various injuries, said Sergei Shokin, head of the Rostov municipal district.

Rostov is located some 200 kilometres (124 miles) northeast of the capital Moscow.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the fire but confirmed investigators were working at the scene.

The Investigative Commitee said it had opened a criminal probe.

Related Topics

Fire Moscow Russia Died Young Rostov Criminals

Recent Stories

Sharma, Rahane help India hit back after early wob ..

2 minutes ago

Croatians protest over release of teenager's suspe ..

2 minutes ago

Crackdown on hoarders underway: Commissioner Lahor ..

2 minutes ago

Mozambique's Renamo says govt breached peace deal ..

2 minutes ago

Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May Endorses John ..

14 minutes ago

Hafeez Sheikh says National economy on right track

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.