UrduPoint.com

Fivefold Increase In COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Turkey In 2 Weeks - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Fivefold Increase in COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Turkey in 2 Weeks - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) A five-fold increase in the number of COVID-19 cases has been recorded in Turkey over the past two weeks, Turkish media reported on Sunday.

According to the NTV broadcaster, the latest announced weekly coronavirus map for June 27 to July 3 revealed that the number of cases increased by 114% compared to the previous week, with the number of cases over the past two weeks jumping almost five times.

People over 50 and those at risk should receive another dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if six months have passed since their last vaccination, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, according to the broadcaster.

Since May 30, the requirement for the mandatory wearing of masks has been canceled in Turkey, remaining in effect only for medical institutions, while from June 1, PCR tests for COVID-19 have no longer been required to enter the country.

